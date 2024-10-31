✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
6 docked over robbery in Kano

    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo, Kano 

A man, Tijjani Rabi’u and five others have appeared before a Kano Magistrate Court for allegedly attacking members of a vigilante group in Dorayi Karama Gidan Kuka in Gwale Local Government Area.

They allegedly carried out the attack on the invitation of their friend, who was arrested for armed robbery by the group.

During their arraignment, the suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, armed robbery, inflicting injury and destruction.

However, for lack of jurisdiction, the Presiding Judge, Justice Ibrahim Mansur Yola adjourned the case till November 28 for further mention.

 

