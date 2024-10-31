6 docked over robbery in Kano

A man, Tijjani Rabi’u and five others have appeared before a Kano Magistrate Court for allegedly attacking members of a vigilante group in Dorayi Karama Gidan Kuka in Gwale Local Government Area.

They allegedly carried out the attack on the invitation of their friend, who was arrested for armed robbery by the group.

During their arraignment, the suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, armed robbery, inflicting injury and destruction.

However, for lack of jurisdiction, the Presiding Judge, Justice Ibrahim Mansur Yola adjourned the case till November 28 for further mention.