6 die in Jigawa, Niger road crashes

Six persons have been killed in separate road crashes in Jigawa and Niger states.
In Jigawa, five people died and 12 others were injured in Kirikasamma Local Government Area.
The accident occurred on Sunday when the victims were returning from a marketplace where they had gone to conduct their business.
Muhammad Maji Wakili Marma, the Chairman of Kirikasamma Council, and Zama Fulata, the House member representing the Kirikasamma, Birniwa, and Guri federal constituency, confirmed the accident and visited the families of the deceased to offer condolences.
The deceased passengers were identified as natives of Busuku village, and the 12 injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at Hadejia General Hospital.
- NDLEA declares 4 suspected drug cartel members wanted
- NAFDAC raids Onitsha drug market, confiscates fake products
In Bida, Niger State, a woman, Safiya Salihu, was on Monday crushed to death by a truck.
The incident took place at Saint John Junction around 3 pm, a location that has been notorious for frequent accidents involving heavy-duty vehicles.
Alhaji Umaru Abu, a resident, said Safiya fell off a motorcycle while her husband tried to avoid an oncoming truck. The truck ran over her, causing instant death.
Abu said the victim was buried by 6 pm on the same day.
