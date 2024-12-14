6 crops to get funding priority

Across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, six priority crops—maize, rice, cowpeas (beans), cassava, millet and oil palm, will receive funding to boost productivity and increase availability in the country.

In a bid to address the domestic demand gap, the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) reached a partnership drive with the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) during a meeting in Abuja on Enhancing Seed Systems for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security in Nigeria, organised by the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) in collaboration with the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC).

The Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Development Fund, Mohammed Abu Ibrahim, said the six priority crops, which are staples in different geopolitical zones in Nigeria, are crucial for achieving food security in the country.

“Through the Seed Systems Enhancement Programme, we aim to provide financial support to drive this transformation. This includes funding for agricultural research institutes to develop and scale breeder seeds for priority crops,” said Abu Ibrahim.

He further reinstated the commitment of the Fund on its comprehensive efforts to enhance Nigeria’s seed system with focus on six priority crops maize, rice, cowpeas, cassava, millet, and oil palm across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

The NADF boss further underscored the Fund’s focus on financial support to agricultural research institutes and seed companies to develop, scale and distribute improved seed varieties.

The Minister of State Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, during the workshop, said this has become necessary as the listed crops play a critical role in the country’s agro-economy and food security.

The minister emphasised the urgent integration of modern seed technology to counter the existential threats posed by climate change on Nigeria’s food systems.