592 women, 70 men allege battering by spouses in Lagos

At least 592 women and 70 men have reported spousal battering to the Lagos State government in the last one year, Commissioner for Women Affairs…

At least 592 women and 70 men have reported spousal battering to the Lagos State government in the last one year, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs. Cecilia Dada, has disclosed.

Dada disclosed this at a briefing in Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday.

She said 592 women reported battering and violence against them by their husbands, while 70 men also reported that their wives beat or battered them within the same period.

She hinted that 662 domestic violence cases were reported to the WAPA ministry in the last one year by women and men.

Given a further breakdown, she said 27 males and 247 females reported domestic violence directly to the ministry while 43 males and 345 females reported spousal violence through the ministry’s toll-free line 767/112.

Dada also disclosed that there is the ongoing construction of the Domestic Violence Survivors Shelter located at Agidingbi, Ikeja, which will provide a safe and secure refuge for survivors of domestic violence in the state.

She explained that the shelter would offer temporary housing, psycho-social support, counselling services, legal assistance, and resources to help survivors rebuild their lives free from abuse.

Dada added that the domestic violence unit created in 2015 in order to handle gender-based violence cases that occur among intimate partners, relations, neighbours, among others had done a lot.

She said the domestic violence unit is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring zero tolerance for gender-based violence in the state.

“The ministry also partners with MDAs, international organisations and other relevant stakeholders to curb cases Of gender-based violence in the State,” she said.