58-yr-old father of four commits suicide in Ondo  

A 58-year-old man, Bamidele Omolayo, has committed suicide after allegedly poisoning himself with a chemical substance suspected to be ‘snipper’ in Ondo State.

Omolayo’s corpse was found on Thursday near a farm settlement at the Igburowo town in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The shocking death of Omolayo, a father of four, had thrown the agrarian community into serious mourning as residents trooped to the scene to catch a glimpse of his corpse.

The deceased, shortly before allegedly terminating his own life, was said to have had a minor argument with the members of his family, threatening to kill himself.

A source told Daily Trust on Friday that Omolayo left the house early in the morning, adding that no note was found on him.

The source however said the bottle of the substance was found beside him.

“After his body was found near the farm, we quickly reported the case to the police at the Ore Area Command and they came to the community to evacuate the body. They deposited it at the morgue of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital,” the source said.

A police source, who confided in our reporter, said some family members of the deceased had been invited for questioning.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident, noting that investigation had begun into the incident.

“The police are aware of the report of suicide but we do not have details of what led to it. Investigation will unravel it,” she said.