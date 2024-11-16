58 kidnapped victims freed in Kaduna

At least 58 persons, including women and children, who were abducted by bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been freed.

They were released around 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, following a non-kinetic operation facilitated by Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

After their release, the rescued victims were first taken for medical checkups before being debriefed at the Office of the National Security Adviser by Nuhu Ribadu.

They were later handed over to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who subsequently passed them on to Governor Uba Sani’s representative, Chief of Staff Sani Kila.

In an interview, the Chief of Staff expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the NSA, and the military for their continued support in the fight against insecurity in Kaduna and the Northwest region.

He specifically commended Governor Sani for his pivotal role in ensuring the release of the victims.

“I just want to thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, the NSA, all the security agencies, and most importantly, Governor Uba Sani. He truly deserves accolades for his tireless efforts in securing the release of the victims. I also want to thank the religious leaders and traditional institutions for their support—security is everyone’s responsibility. Let’s all unite to fight insecurity,” he said.

This successful operation marks a significant development, especially amid the rising wave of kidnappings in the region.

The Joint Rescue Mission, led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 1 Mechanised Division, underscores the commitment of Governor Sani’s administration to combating insecurity in the state through a non-kinetic approach, in partnership with various security agencies.

During the handover ceremony, General Musa stated that the victims, some of whom had sustained injuries, had received medical treatment.

“Six of them had serious injuries and were treated. They were well-fed and clothed before being presented here. We now hand them over to you and thank His Excellency,” he stated.