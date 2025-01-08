573,519 jostle for 3,927 customs jobs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) has said that it received 573,519 applications in the just-concluded 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, barely a week after the portal was opened.

The NCS’s National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, while providing an update yesterday after the expiration of the deadline, said a total of 573,519 applicants applied for the 3,927 vacant positions.

He said the vacancies were for different positions including support and general duty staff, adding that the process was seamless and thorough.

He said, “I want to break down the number of people that applied. We have two categories of officers: we have the support staff that are professionals, and we have the general duty.

“For the general duty, we have three categories of ranks. For the general duty under the superintendent cadre, we have 249,218 candidates who applied”.

Under the superintendent cadre support staff cadre, he said, “We have 27,722 with HNDs and university degrees.

“For the inspector cadres, those expected to apply with their National Certificate for Education or National Diploma, we have 115,634 applying for the general duty, and for support staff, we have 12,952.

“As for the customs assistants, these are those who are supposed to come in with secondary school certificates. There are two categories: those who have basic five-credit results with Maths and English and those without Maths and English.”

For the general duty, Maiwada said,”We have 153,593 while the support staff we have 14,400, making a total of 573,000 applications.”

Last week, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun announced that the federal government had approved the recruitment of 3,927 officers for the NCS to bridge gaps and enhance trade facilitation.