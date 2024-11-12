57 bag first class as Baze University marks 11th convocation

57 students, consisting of 26 undergraduates and 31 postgraduates, bagged First-Class honors at the 11th convocation of Baze University.

749 students graduated from the institution at a ceremony held at the university’s Abuja campus on Monday.

The institution also honored 21-year-old Farid Aminu Hammayo, who emerged as the overall best graduating student with an impressive CGPA of 3.96 on a 4.0 scale.

According to the institution, Hammayo, a student from the Department of Economics in the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, exemplified the university’s commitment to academic excellence.

Recognizing his outstanding achievements, Baze University founder, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, awarded him $20,000 as a reward for his hard work and dedication.

A native of Bauchi State, Hammayo, expressed gratitude to the university community and his family for their support. In his speech.

He urged his fellow graduates to rise as responsible leaders and innovators.

He said, “Today, we celebrate our academic achievements, but we must also recognize the responsibilities that come with them. We are the future leaders, policymakers, and innovators of Nigeria.” His words inspired his peers to embrace resilience and progress as they embark on their future roles in society.”

Top performers among postgraduate students were also celebrated. They include Susan Chioma Obasi, a Management student, and Adeola Abiodun Ayoola, an M.Eng Civil Engineering student, who both achieved perfect CGPAs of 5.0 on a 5.0 scale.

In their joint address, Susan and Adeola shared reflections on their academic journeys, highlighting resilience and dedication.

They said, “Today is not only a celebration of our academic achievements but also a testament to our resilience and determination. We have overcome obstacles, pushed boundaries, and surpassed expectations.”

In recognition of their academic excellence, Senator Yusuf Baba Ahmed, Baze University’s Pro-Chancellor, extended an extraordinary opportunity to both Susan and Adeola, offering them a choice between employment at Baze University or fully funded Ph.D. programs.

Speaking, the Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Kathleen Okafor, SAN, congratulated the graduates in her convocation address, noting Baze University’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing private institutions, known for its quality, infrastructure, and academic offerings.

She described the occasion as an “epoch-making day for our university and our graduates, a day to celebrate the acquisition of knowledge for the betterment of society.”

Air Vice Marshal Muktar Mohammed, a distinguished Nigerian, was also honored for his contributions to society.

Dr. Yusuf Baba Ahmed, expressed pride in the graduates’ achievements and emphasized the importance of continuous learning.

He highlighted recent developments at the university, including a fully operational hospital, a newly completed Senate building, and expanded academic programs, including Ph.D. offerings.

Senator Baba-Ahmed said, “The exponential growth of our student body and academic facilities is a testament to the unwavering support of our stakeholders. Today, Baze University stands as a lasting legacy, with alumni spread across Nigeria and globally, contributing positively to society.”