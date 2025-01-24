56 years after, Thomas-Okoya table tennis tourney gains national status

Nigeria’s oldest table tennis competition, Molade Thomas-Okoya table tennis championship has gained national status after 56 years of existence.

The competition began in 1969 with the title Asoju Oba table tennis championship and lasted for over four decades while munearthing top national players like Atanda Musa, Bose Kafo, Funke Oshonaike, Quadri Aruna and a host of others.

It was later renamed after the initiator, Molade Thomas-Okaya who passed on in 2015.

Speaking ahead of the 56th edition, billed to serve off from Monday, February 27 to February 1, the son of the philanthropist, Deji Okoya-Thomas, disclosed that no fewer than 355 players have registered from 21 states, giving it a national status.

He explained that the decision to extend the competition beyond the shores of Lagos was to room for best players across the country to compete and showcase their talent.

“This year is particularly special as for the first time in the history of the championship, the tournament will extend beyond Lagos State to become a national event.

“This decision comes as a response to the numerous calls for the best players from across the country to be allowed to compete in a supportive environment that brings out their best,” he said.

The Chairman, National Sports Commission, (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, who was at the press briefing lauded the effort of the family to maintain the competition for over five decades, saying it aligns with the vision of the commission’s elite development and podium committee.

“These are the kind of championships that we want to align with, work with because they provide the pathway for talent identification and motivation for the young ones to participate and move forward,” he said.

Dikko emphasised the need to develop domestic sports, stressing that the commission aims to redefine Nigeria’s sports from being competitive driven to talents’ development focused.

The president of the African Table Tennis Federation, (ATTF), Wahid Oshodi, described the competition as a preparatory ground to identify talents ahead of the Olympics in 2028.

The tournament will feature 13 events, including singles, doubles, mixed doubles, para, deaf, and veteran categories.