54,000 girls to benefit from AGILE project in Adamawa

At least 54,000 adolescent girls in Adamawa State are set to benefit from the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, aimed at transforming educational opportunities for young girls in the region.

Saddiki Liman, an engineer and the state project coordinator, disclosed this during a one-day stakeholder engagement with policymakers, agency heads and religious leaders in Yola. He highlighted that the initiative focused on improving access to quality education for girls through infrastructure development, school renovations and financial grants.

“As part of the initiative, 32 junior and senior secondary schools will be constructed across 15 local government areas, with an additional 32 schools planned in a second phase covering all 21 local government areas. In addition to new school buildings, 1,070 public schools have been assessed to receive improvement grants, ranging from $15,000 to $150,000, depending on enrollment numbers.

“The AGILE project also prioritises digital skills training and non-formal education. Seventy non-formal education centres have been selected for renovation, with participants receiving vocational and educational training. Girls who have previously dropped out due to cultural factors or early marriages will be re-enrolled and provided with support to continue their education.”

Liman emphasised that the project targeted adolescent girls transitioning from primary to junior secondary school and from junior to senior secondary school. He said schools must maintain a minimum attendance rate of 70 per cent to qualify for AGILE funding, ensuring that the initiative translates into meaningful educational outcomes for girls in the state.