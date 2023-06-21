54 newly promoted police, NSCDC officers decorated in Edo

Fifty four newly promoted security officers in Edo State, including police officers and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers, have been decorated with…

Fifty four newly promoted security officers in Edo State, including police officers and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers, have been decorated with their new ranks by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

City & Crime reports that the decorated officers were attached to the governor and other government officials in the state.

The governor while decorating the officers charged them to continue to uphold the rule of law, and support the government’s effort at ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state.

Speaking for the newly promoted officers, SP Ibrahim Babatunde Mojeed assured the governor of their commitment to the protection of lives and property in the state.

