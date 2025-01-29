53 passengers unhurt as Max Air plane loses tyre during landing in Kano

A Max Air flight from Lagos crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, with 53 passengers onboard.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday around 10:57pm.

The aircraft, with the registration number: 5N-MBD, was said to have lost its nose landing gear tyre during landing, thereby leading to the incident.

However, sources said passengers and crew members on board were safely disembarked.

A video seen by DailyTrust showed passengers being evacuated from the aircraft.

The fire service crew were seen at the scene of the incident.

Officials of the airport were also making efforts to assist passengers.

The aircraft is yet to react to the incident.

DailyTrust reports that similar incidents have occurred in the past.

On May 7, 2023, there was panic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when a Max Air aircraft crash-landed after the tyre reportedly burst into flames.

The aircraft had arrived from Yola, Adamawa State when the incident happened.

In December 2024, another Max Air aircraft from the Maiduguri airport in Borno state, made an emergency landing after one of its engines caught fire.

The incident occurred barely 10 minutes after the plane took off.