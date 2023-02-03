522,000 PVCs uncollected in Edo – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said a total of 522,000 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected in Edo State. The…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said a total of 522,000 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected in Edo State. The commission’s Voter Education Officer in Edo, Mr Timidi Wariowie, disclosed this yesterday in Benin during a town hall meeting on youth participation in elections organised by an NGO, Yes Project. He said when the distribution of the new PVCs commenced, the daily collection was above 20,000, but had now reduced to between 1,000 and 3,000 across the 18 LGAs.

He charged youths and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to continue to sensitise youths on the need to get their PVCs because it was the only means they could vote for their preferred candidates during elections.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Yes Project, Oche Precious, said the event was to sensitise and reawaken the youths on the need to participate in the coming national elections.

Other participants who spoke at the event charged the youths not to sell their conscience through vote buying, saying this was the time for them to vote their conscience.