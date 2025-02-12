52,000 Nigerians to participate in 2025 hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has successfully paid for 26,287 pilgrims’ spaces in Mashair and reserved another 26,000 to be fully secured by the end of business on 13th February 2025 pending awaited remittances.

NAHCON’s Assistant Director Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, said in a statement on Wednesday that the 26,287 fully secured spaces covered the pilgrims’ deposits so far received.

She said 52,000 intending pilgrims from Nigeria are expected to participate in the 2025 Hajj.

The statement read, “This proactive move to reserve space in Mashair, led by NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, ensures compliance with the 14th February deadline laid by Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MOHU) for finalizing contract agreements by Hajj participating countries before the closure of the Nusuk Masar contracts’ portal.”

“As part of this effort, Professor Usman had signed an agreement on Friday, 17th January 2025, at NAHCON’s Ummul Judd office in Makkah. The signing followed wide consultations with key stakeholders, particularly the Forum of State Chairmen, board members and representative of the presidency who were part of the delegation. It would be recalled that Professor Usman acknowledged the collaborative role of Malam Idris Almakura, Alhaji Faruku Yaro Aliyu, Malam Abubakar Salihu from the States Forum and Malam Ameen Amshi, representative of the Presidency in the screening and selection process.

“Hence, after the successful engagement of the service provider early in the year, and to prevent any last-minute setbacks, the NAHCON Chairman Professor Usman sought and received approval from Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima to travel to Makkah and finalize this critical contract—an essential requirement for uploading visas scheduled to commence on the 19th of February.

“Professor Usman expressed profound appreciation to the Vice President for his support, confidence, and non-interference in the Commission’s operations, which have enabled swift and decisive action in preparing the grounds for a smooth Hajj process for 2025 Nigerian pilgrims. According to the NAHCON Chairman, the Vice President’s quick response to request to travel to Saudi Arabia to resolve any bottlenecks has paid off well with the reservation now put to rest.

“Professor Usman urged intending pilgrims to follow NAHCON news outlets for updates and to remain calm as all efforts have been put in place to ensure that they experience a convenient and hitch-free Hajj this year.”