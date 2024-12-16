50th anniversary: ECOWAS urged to strengthen its credibility

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria have called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to strengthen its credibility in order to improve its legitimacy among the people of the region.

“On the eve of the celebration of its 50th anniversary, ECOWAS must strengthen its credibility by successfully carrying out the reforms essential to strengthening its legitimacy to become the ECOWAS of the people,” they said.

During a press conference in Abuja at the weekend, the CSOs, led by the West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS), the International Movement Tournons la Page (TLP), AFRIKAJOM CENTER and Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), asked ECOWAS to continue discussions and negotiations with Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso for the implementation of reforms likely to guarantee their return to the Community.

The groups noted that the region was experiencing growing challenges to democratic governance, respect for human rights, stability, and integration, adding that: “To meet these challenges, ECOWAS must strengthen its role as a guarantor of stability and good governance.”

They also want the ECOWAS to strengthen the quality of electoral processes to guarantee access to power and alternation through free, honest, and transparent elections.

More so, they asked the regional body to adopt the provision limiting the mandates of Heads of State and Government “to consolidate further the principles of constitutional convergence and democracy in our community space”.

According to the groups, ECOWAS must also undertake urgent and structural reforms to strengthen the prerogatives of the Commission and Parliament while also taking appropriate measures to support citizen participation in decision-making and political processes.

The ECOWAS will celebrate its 50th anniversary on May 28, 2025