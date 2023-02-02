50,000 runners to compete at Access Bank Lagos City marathon

Seventy-six foreign and other runners, totalling about 50,000 will compete at the Gold-Label 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon billed to hold tomorrow Saturday, February…

Seventy-six foreign and other runners, totalling about 50,000 will compete at the Gold-Label 8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon billed to hold tomorrow Saturday, February 4th.

One of the leading foreign athletes, Ethiopia’s Hayla Bazu Worku who is one of the fastest full marathon runners in the world, having ran six World class marathons in less than 2hours 9 minutes will lead the team of foreign worldclass runners.

The 2014 Houston Marathon winner, ran his fastest time of 2:05:25 when he finished third place at the Berlin Marathon in 2010.

Another worldclass foreign runner ready to burn the route is Kenya’s John Komen, a 2019 Athens Marathon winner at a time of 2:16:34.

The 42 years old had recorded better time in past races; 2:07:13 in 2011 when he won the La Rochelle Marathon, 2:08:06 in 2008 at Reims Marathon.

Kenya’s Barmasai David is another worldclass foreign runner with the biggest chances to prove a point.

He has a personal best of 2:07:18 when he won the 2011 Dubai Marathon, the same year he placed fifth at the World Marathon Championships.

He won the 2020 race at 2:10:23 and placed second in 2022, at the 7th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon at 2:13:37.

In the women class, the top leading worldclass foreign runners include; Tinbit Didey, former champion of the Marrakesh Marathon, Esther Macharia, a former winner of Graz Marathon and winner of Bregenz Marathon. She has a personal best of 2:27:15 recorded in 2022 at the Grandma’s Marathon in USA.

Kenya’s Mercy Jerop Kwambai, is yet another worldclass runner, with the most recent performances that may change some expectations.

Others in the men category include; Julius Tuwei, Japhet Kosgei, Edwin Kibet Koech, Kiprotich Justus Kipkoech, Ezekiel Koech and Cosmas Kiplimo. Others include Francis Cheruiyot, Bernard Sang and Kibiwot Stephen Kipkoech among others.

For the women’s class, we have Jackline Chelai, Naomi Maiyo, Kebene Chala and Catherine Jerotich.