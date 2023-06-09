5,000 youths benefit from entrepreneurship prog

About 5,000 youths have benefitted from the Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) organised by the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) from 2007 to date. The MD/CEO of…

About 5,000 youths have benefitted from the Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) organised by the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) from 2007 to date.

The MD/CEO of AEA, Mal Abdulkadir Shehu, disclosed this at the closing and award ceremony for the programme which was held at the AEA Entrepreneurial Complex in Abuja yesterday.

He said, “Since inception in 2007, YEP has evolved into a powerful force for change, empowering over 5,000 corps members and unemployed youths. Through comprehensive training in entrepreneurship and business management our participants have gained the knowledge and skills needed to embark on their entrepreneurial journey.

