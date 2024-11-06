5000 women trained on digital entrepreneurship in Kano

At least 5,000 women in Kano State have graduated from the ‘Make it digital Kano’ entrepreneurship programme, organised by a Kano-based private firm, Mega Creative Global Technology.

Speaking, the Managing Director of the firm, Ibrahim Dauda, said the programme was organised to create jobs opportunities and design entrepreneurship mindset for communities while trying to bring ideas to the people.

He said, “We need to start doing something not waiting for the government to give us work. We can do things on our own and also assist the government.

“We are focusing on digital transformation across many areas. We have at least 5000 participants that we are graduating today. We need so many hands that can support us so that we can do a lot more.”