500 killed as Israel bombs Gaza hospital – Report

At least 500 people were killed when an airstrike reportedly from Israel hit Al-Ahi Baptist Hospital in Gaza, on Tuesday. According to Palestinian health officials,…

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for hundreds of people, hoping they would be spared bombardment.

Israel has launched massive strikes into Gaza since Hamas crossed into the country on October 7, killing over 100 and taking about 200 hostage.

Supplies running out in Gaza — UN agency

Over 1m people have fled north Gaza – UN

The Middle East country had declared Operation Iron Sword and vowed to turn Gaza into rubble.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said there were still no details on the hospital deaths.

“We will get the details and update the public. I don’t know to say whether it was an Israeli air strike.”

Moments later, an IDF source blamed the incident that has sparked global outrage on Hamas, saying the group mistakenly targeted the hospital.

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has described the attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital as , unacceptable and illegal.

U.S. officials worked to convince Israel to allow delivery of supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals after days of failed hopes for an opening in the siege.

