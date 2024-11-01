500 exhibitors for Abuja Chamber’s fair on farm technology

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), in collaboration with Autodex Nigeria Limited, Afreximbank, says it has concluded plans to host the opening of the inaugural Farm, Food, and Allied Technologies (FARMFATECH) Expo 2024.

Addressing a press conference today in Abuja, Chief Emeka Obegolu, President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) said the event aims to set a new benchmark in agricultural innovation, bringing together industry stakeholders to foster cross-border partnerships and technological growth.

“The three-day FARMFATECH Expo from 5-7 November is an initiative focused on creating lasting global partnerships, notably between Nigeria and China, alongside other prominent players in agricultural technology. Welcoming participants from 76 countries, the Expo will showcase the latest advancements in agro-mechanization and food processing technologies.

SPONSOR AD

“With over 500 exhibitors and an anticipated 500,000 visitors, this Expo is designed to foster international partnerships, facilitate knowledge exchange, and catalyze substantial business transactions that will drive growth within Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

This Expo offers an unparalleled platform for presenting cutting-edge agro-mechanization technologies and food processing innovations to a global audience. Here, we bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore transformative investment and partnership opportunities that promise to shape the future of agriculture in Nigeria and beyond,” he further explained.