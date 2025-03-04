50 polytechnics to vie for medals at nipoga

No fewer than 50 polytechnics across the country will take part in the 22nd edition of the Nigeria Polytechnics Games Association (NIPOGA) scheduled for Kwara State.
The Games will be hosted by the Federal Polytechnic Offa for the first time beginning from Wednesday, April 2 to Saturday, April 12.
Speaking yesterday in his office, the Rector, Engr Dr. Kamoru Oluwatoyin Kadiri, said the Games will gulp at least N500m.
Kadiri also disclosed that athletes would compete in 12 sporting activities which include badminton, basketball, chess, tennis, athletics, football, handball, judo, scrabble, taekwondo and volleyball.
He said sporting facilities which include the ultra-modern multi-purpose sports hall were ready for the Games.
The Rector said the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, would declare the event open while the Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun would also be in attendance.
He added that the vision for the Games is to make it different in terms of participation, officiating, sportsmanship, friendship, inclusiveness and social cohesion.
“For us as a host institution, the tournament is not just about winning medals, it is about fostering connections, breaking barriers and celebrating diversity.
“It must be noted that 30% of the medals at the last Olympics were won by the youths and undergraduates. To this end, this event will provide an opportunity for talent identification and serve as a veritable springboard for students’ participation in international sporting events.”
Kadiri, who called for sponsors to support the Games, also assured that security around the national event would be “water tight and uncompromising.”
