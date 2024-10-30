✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

50 Cent: I rejected $3m offer to perform at Trump’s rally

50 Cent
(FILES) US rap singer Curtis James Jackson III aka 50 Cent performs on stage during a celebration to mark the winning of Monaco’s first French Ligue 1 title in 17 years, in Monaco, on May 21, 2017. – Two decades after the release of his success album “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper Curtis James Jackson will be performing across the USA, Europe, the UK and Oceania for his final XXL world tour starting July 21. (Photo by BERTRAND LANGLOIS / AFP)

American rapper, Curtis Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent, has claimed that he rejected a $3m offer to perform at Donald Trump’s campaign rally.

Trump, the Republican Party candidate, is campaigning for a second term in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for November 5.

Speaking during an interview on The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent confirmed that he “got a call” and had also been asked to perform his song ‘Many Men, Wish Death’ during this year’s Republican National Convention for a similar sum.

SPONSOR AD

He explained that he turned down the offers because he’s afraid of politics due to its controversial nature.

He said: “I got a call, they wanted me for Sunday, and they offered me three million dollars for this past Sunday.

“I didn’t even go far back, I didn’t even talk to them about that kind of stuff. I’m afraid of politics. I do not like politics.

“It is because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars. Earning $15,000 (₦25 million naira) Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated.


Click here to start.
More Stories