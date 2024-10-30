50 Cent: I rejected $3m offer to perform at Trump’s rally

American rapper, Curtis Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent, has claimed that he rejected a $3m offer to perform at Donald Trump’s campaign rally.

Trump, the Republican Party candidate, is campaigning for a second term in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for November 5.

Speaking during an interview on The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent confirmed that he “got a call” and had also been asked to perform his song ‘Many Men, Wish Death’ during this year’s Republican National Convention for a similar sum.

He explained that he turned down the offers because he’s afraid of politics due to its controversial nature.

He said: “I got a call, they wanted me for Sunday, and they offered me three million dollars for this past Sunday.

“I didn’t even go far back, I didn’t even talk to them about that kind of stuff. I’m afraid of politics. I do not like politics.

“It is because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”