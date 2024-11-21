✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

5 years after, FCT College of Education set for 3rd combined convocation

education
    By Hussein Yahaya

The provost of the FCT College of Education, Zuba, Dr Sule Mundi, Wednesday, said arrangements have been concluded for the 3rd combined convocation of the college on Saturday, five years after.

Mundi said over 1000 graduates from 28 programmes would be presented with the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE). 

 The provost, who spoke at the pre-convocation press briefing at the main campus of the college in Zuba, noted that the college has not had convocation since February, 2020.

He said five sets of graduates would be convocated during the ceremony, adding that 11 best graduating students will be honoured.

“The main convocation is going to be on Saturday, and we are sure that the FCT minister will either come as the visitor or be fully represented by the Minister of State. We are fully ready,’’ he said.

 

