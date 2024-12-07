5-year visa for Nigerians: Calls for resignation of South African president mount

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a simplified visa process for Nigerian nationals has sparked a growing backlash in South Africa, with some citizens taking to the social media to demand his resignation.

The move, aimed at boosting economic and tourism activities, was announced during the 11th Session of the South Africa-Nigeria Bi-National Commission in Cape Town on December 3.

Critics have called for the reversal of the decision, accusing the government of prioritising foreign relations over domestic concerns. The outcry has included an open letter to the president and widespread criticism online.

SPONSOR AD

Responding to the backlash, the presidency clarified that the initiative was part of broader efforts to modernise and streamline visa application processes globally.

“Our efforts to create a favourable environment include introducing a simplified visa process for Nigerian business people. Those who qualify can be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa,” Ramaphosa explained. He added that Nigerian nationals would no longer need to produce a passport to apply for visa.

The announcement came at a time when relations between Nigerians and South Africans have been tense, often reflected in heated exchanges on the social media. Critics argue that the relaxed visa policy could exacerbate existing social and economic challenges within South Africa.

Despite the criticism, the government maintains that the policy is part of a strategy to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.