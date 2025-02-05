5-year-old sets building on fire in Kwara

A five-year-old boy reportedly set a duplex on fire while playing with matche’ sticks in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The incident happened Monday at Abiodun Adebiyi close, off Yidi Road, Irewole area in Ilorin.

One of the rooms in the duplex was completely burnt and property destroyed before men of the state fire service arrived at the scene, it was learnt.

A witness said they just noticed thick smoke coming oozing out of the building which prompted them to raise the alarm.

The spokesman of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said the kid unknowingly dropped the lit matches’ stick on a combustible material that escalated the fire.

He added that the fire team worked fervently to contain the fire and ensure it did not spread to other rooms or nearby buildings.

“The Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John, urged the public to prioritise fire safety and advised parents to keep matches away from children,’’ he said.