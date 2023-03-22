5-year-old, 2 teenagers abducted in Kwara

Gunmen have abducted three persons in two different operations in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State. It was gathered that the incidents happened around…

Gunmen have abducted three persons in two different operations in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the incidents happened around Aboto and Ajelanwa road between 2:00pm and 6:00pm on Sunday.

Daily Trust gathered that the first incident occurred when one Abdulfatai, a dealer in Aluminum scrap was returning from the farm with his three children inside a vehicle and they were waylaid.

A source in the community said, “Abdulfatai escaped leaving the three children inside the vehicle. The kidnappers freed the two younger siblings after they said they could find their way back home and abducted Abdulbasit who is around five years old.

1 killed, 6 injured as crane falls on tricycle, pedestrian in Kwara

Kwara loses music icon, Jaigbade Alao

“The second incident occurred around 6pm when one Saheed popularly known as Bakayoko was conveying Ramat who is an apprentice at a chemist’s shop and her colleague (both teenagers of about 18 years) on a motorcycle and they were accosted.

“But Bakayoko pretended that he wanted to get his shoes that fell off and escaped leaving the girls who were in their apprentice uniforms,” he added.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that the kidnappers had reached out to Abdultafai, demanding a N10m ransom to free his child.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to our correspondent, adding that one of the suspects had been arrested.

“Yes, it is true and we have arrested one of the kidnappers. But the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.