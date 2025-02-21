5 weeks after, FCTA reopens Abuja scrap markets

Scrap markets popularly known as panteka in Abuja, the nation’s capital, have been reopened five weeks after they were closed down by the FCT Administration.

Abuja Metro reports that the markets in all the six area councils were shut down on January 14, with many of the scrap dealers arrested, following a security meeting led by the minister, Nyesom Wike.

Our reporter contacted various leaders of the markets, who have confirmed that the ban on their operations had been lifted following a series of meetings with officials of the Abuja Market Management Limited, as well as the FCT Police Command, where some guidelines were agreed upon.

Speaking about the resolution, the chairman of the main Abuja scrap market, located at Dei-Dei, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, said the FCT Police Command had profiled the markets’ leaders, which included obtaining details of the national identity card of at least three executive members.

He said details of their chairmen, vice and secretaries were collected and each of them presented a grantor that must be either an imam, pastor, or traditional leader.

He added that “The union leaders of each of the markets are expected to profile their members too.’’

He said the Abuja Market Management Limited also agreed to take over the issue of security and other facility management of the markets, adding that every shop owner is expected to be paying N10,000 monthly for the cost, in addition to the annual grand rent that they usually pay.