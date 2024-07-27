5 things to know about Ifeanyi Ubah

Ifeanyi Ubah, a Senator representing Anambra South, is dead. Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed Ubah’s death on Saturday, but did not give details However, a…

Ifeanyi Ubah, a Senator representing Anambra South, is dead.

Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed Ubah’s death on Saturday, but did not give details

However, a source told Daily Trust that the lawmaker had flown to United Kingdom for treatment.

Daily Trust could not independently verify this as of the time of filing this report.

Ubah who until his death was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), died at the age of 53.

Here are five key facts about the businessman:

EARLY LIFE AND SCHOOL

Ifeanyi Ubah was born on September 3, 1971. He was born as the first son of seven children to Mr. & Mrs. Alphonsus Ubah in Otolo, one of the four quarters of Nnewi in Anambra State, Nigeria.

Due to the inability of his parents to cater for the educational and material needs of their children, Ifeanyi dropped out of Premiere academy, Lugbe, Abuja to learn trade at a young age.

He has attended several local and international business courses and seminars in leadership and business management.

BUSINESS

Ifeanyi became an exporter of motor tyres and spare parts majorly in West Africa including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and DR Congo before he expanded his business ventures in some countries in Europe including Belgium and the United Kingdom.

In 2001, he founded Capital Oil and Gas Limited. He is the founder of The Authority Newspaper, a Nigerian daily newspaper and also the owner of Ifeanyi Ubah F.C., a football club in the Nigeria Premier League, following its purchase as Gabros International Football Club

POLITICS

In 2014, Ifeanyi Ubah lost at the 2014 Anambra gubernatorial election under the platform of the Labour Party. On 24 February 2019, Ifeanyi Ubah was declared winner of the Anambra South Senatorial elections under the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), but defected to Nigeria’s ruling party the All Progressive Congress (APC).

PERSONAL LIFE

Ifeanyi Ubah is married to Uchenna Ubah, a Business Administration graduate from Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria, with whom he has 5 children. He also runs a foundation which is named after him; Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation.

ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION

In September 2022, Ifeanyi Ubah was on his way to Nnewi was attacked by gunmen in Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State – his convoy was shot at; at least 5 persons, including 2 policemen, were killed. Ubah survived as the vehicle he was riding in was bulletproof.