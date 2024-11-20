5 soldiers, 30 terrorists killed as B/Haram attacks troops in Borno

The Defence Headquarters has confirmed a surprise attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists targeting troops engaged in stabilisation operations in Gubio Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, in a statement, said five soldiers were killed, ten wounded, and four declared missing during the assault.

He, however, the troops eliminated several terrorists and recovered weapons.

“The attack resulted in the destruction of equipment, including one gun truck, three TCVs, and an excavator,” the statement said.

He said a reinforcement team, supported by an air component, was dispatched to pursue the attackers.

A military source told Daily Trust that the insurgents launched multiple assaults in an attempt to overrun a special military force stationed in the Kareto community of Gubio LGA.

“The first attack occurred on August 16 at 6:00hrs, where 18 soldiers were killed, and several were injured, with six insurgents neutralized.

“Yesterday, five more soldiers were killed in another attack, while over 30 terrorists were eliminated in subsequent engagements today without further casualties on our side,” the source said.

The special forces had recently arrived in Kareto and begun preparations, such as digging trenches, to facilitate the return of displaced villagers when the insurgents launched their attacks.

These incidents are part of a resurgence of violence in the Lake Chad region, where insurgents have launched frequent assaults despite recent successful operations by the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

Last month, 40 soldiers were killed during an attack on a military base, prompting Chadian President Mahamat Déby Itno to initiate an operation that neutralised many terrorists and forced their remnants to retreat into Niger Republic.

Meanwhile, the Borno State Government has expressed its condolences to the military following the loss of soldiers during the Boko Haram attack in Kareto, Gubio LGA.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, the government described the incident as a painful reminder of the cruelty of Boko Haram terrorists.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Borno, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families,” the statement read.

The government reaffirmed its solidarity with the armed forces and its commitment to supporting efforts to end insurgency in the region.