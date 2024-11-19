5 players for trials in Europe as Bayelsa hosts scouting tourney

Five talented football players discovered from the grassroots in Bayelsa State are to undergo trials in Lithuania, Malta, and Turkey, as organizers of the Bayelsa Governor’s Football Tournament, are set to host the 6th edition of Governor Douye Diri International Scouting Tournament.

According to the Director General of the tournament, Mr. Ono Akpe, the selected players for Europe trials have already undergone intensive medical examinations to ensure they meet the required standards for the January transfer window in Europe.

He also said Bayelsa State is gearing up to host the 6th edition of the International Scouting Tournament, from December 4 to 8, 2024, at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

Akpe said: “The invitation tournament is a direct result of the outstanding success of the Prosperity Cup, which has attracted global attention for its exceptional talent showcase. This year’s event will feature top European scouts, coaches, and club representatives seeking to discover Nigeria’s next football sensations.

“Some of the esteemed scouts and coaches attending the event include Ertugun Yusuf Emre Adanyspor of Turkey Sporting Director, Fred French, Vice President FC Quomi of Malta, and Fatih Ates, Coach of Bulusopor of Turkey.

“Other scouts include: Naujot Singh Brar, X-One Agency of Norway, Turan Aykut, Adabademin FC of Turkey, Hillary Azado of OTP Sporting Director Finland, Peter Neketein UEFA Coach B, Kelvin Etemike, Chief Scout OTP of Finland and CEO Tristone Sport Management and Hakan Uyammis, Top Agent Turkey.

“The Scouting/Coaching clinic programme will take place from December 4th to 8th, 2024, with coaches advised to feature players between the ages of 18 and 21.

A pre-season coaching clinic will also be held in preparation for the Prosperity Cup Season 7, scheduled for February next year.