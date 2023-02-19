5 parties collapse structures for Atiku

Five political parties have collapsed their structures into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and thrown weight behind the party’s flag-bearer, Atiku Abubakar. They are the…

Five political parties have collapsed their structures into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and thrown weight behind the party’s flag-bearer, Atiku Abubakar. They are the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The parties disclosed their decision at the grand finale rally of the PDP in Adamawa State.

Speaking on behalf of the other national chairmen of the political parties, the national chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantele, said they arrived at the decision to adopt the PDP presidential torch bearer because he is the right man for the job.

He, however, said the parties would participate in the governorship, national and state assembly elections.

In a related development, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Osun has collapsed its structure and endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

This is just as the APM members in the state lauded the state coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Adegboyega Oyetola for his resilience, and avowed commitment towards the growth and development of Osun.

Speaking on behalf of the leadership and members of the state chapter of the party, the APM chairman, Mr Adebayo Simeon Adewale, said his members were convinced on the quality, capacity and competence of the APC presidential flag-bearer to lead Nigeria to an enviable height.

Adewale, who described Tinubu’s manifestos as a genuine and realistic blueprint of a ‘renewed hope’ for Nigeria and Nigerians, said the contents therein had given a clear direction to redefine the country for the betterment of all and sundry.