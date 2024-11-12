✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
5 men arraigned over theft

Shari’ah court
    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo, Kano 

The police have arraigned five men before a Kano Shari’a Court sitting in Kurna Asabe Quarters in Dala LGA over alleged theft.

Ibrahim Sadiq allegedly stole a solar battery, windows and accessories from a mosque in the area as well as other valuable items from houses he burgled.

He allegedly sold the stolen items to Danlami Usman, Aliyu Abubakar, Abba Staboy and Umar Nuhu, who are also standing before the court with him.

When the charges were read to the suspects, they pleaded guilty and the Khadi, Shamsuddeen Ado Abdullahi Unguwargini, adjourned the case till November 21 for judgement.

 

