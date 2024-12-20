5 killed on Abuja-Lokoja Road crash

Five people have been reportedly killed in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday morning near Asio Filling Station in Abaji, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

A witness said the accident happened around 6:20am involving a J5 Peugeot with registration number EKY 506 YL and an unmarked trailer.

He said the bus driver lost control while on speed and crashed into the trailer, killing five people on the spot.

He said one person survived with serious inquiries and was taken to hospital.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who was part of the rescue team, confirmed the incident, which he attributed to fatigue, overspeeding and loss of control.

He said the five corpses had been deposited at Abaji General Hospital’s morgue, while the injured victim was taken to the same hospital.