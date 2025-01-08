5 killed, 10 injured in Delta auto crashes

At least five people lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries in two separate accidents along the Issele-Uku/Onicha-Ugbo axis of the Benin-Onitsha Expressway in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday.

The tragic incidents occurred barely two days after a tanker explosion in Agbor claimed five lives.

One of the crashes involved a Sienna vehicle that veered off the road and somersaulted multiple times, leaving four passengers dead and others critically injured.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle carried a family of four, with the father dying on the spot, while the mother and two children survived and were rushed to the hospital.

In another crash, one person in a mini-bus lost his life, bringing the total fatalities to five.

Confirming the incidents, the Delta State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Fredrick Ogidan, blamed excessive speeding and fatigue for the crashes.

“It is true, the crashes happened. In one, one person died, and five others were rescued. In the other crash, four persons died, and we rescued five survivors,” Ogidan told reporters.

He attributed the accidents to drivers overworking themselves to make multiple trips.

“Most of these drivers are pushing themselves too hard because of money. Fatigue sets in, and they lose control of their vehicles. The road is in good condition, but speed and tiredness are the main causes of these accidents,” he explained.

Ogidan commended the prompt response of emergency personnel, which he said prevented more fatalities.

“We thank God that more lives were not lost. Our team was quick to provide first aid to the victims before they were transferred to the hospital,” he added.

He also disclosed that another minor crash occurred on the same road on Tuesday morning, but no fatalities were recorded.

“Thankfully, no one died in that incident. All passengers were rescued and taken to the hospital,” he said.

The FRSC urged drivers to prioritize rest and adhere to speed limits to avoid further tragedies.

“Speeding and fatigue are deadly. Drivers must understand that lives are at stake. It’s better to arrive late than not at all,” Ogidan warned.

The Benin-Onitsha expressway remains one of the busiest and most accident-prone routes in Delta State, prompting the FRSC to intensify safety measures to protect commuters.