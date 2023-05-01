5 injured as bus crashes into shop in Abaji

Five people were injured after an 18-seater commuter bus crashed into a wooden shop beside the Asio filling station in Abaji, along the Abuja-Lokoja…

Five people were injured after an 18-seater commuter bus crashed into a wooden shop beside the Asio filling station in Abaji, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

A witness said the accident happened around 4:47 pm on Sunday, when the driver of a Toyota commuter bus with registration number KTG 07 XG lost control after one of his tyres burst and crashed into the shop.

He said three people, including the driver and two others sitting in front of the shop, sustained injuries and were taken to Abaji General Hospital.

Our reporter, who visited the scene, saw the bus inside the drainage while goods from the shop were scattered all over the scene.

The Abaji unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), ACC Shehu Umar, confirmed the accident, saying five people who sustained injuries were taken to hospital for treatment.