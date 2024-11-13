5 hours after resumption, 2 PoS employees defraud owners N.4m

Suspected fraudsters reportedly duped their employers at a makeshift Point Of Service (POS) kiosks in the front of Nigeria Union of journalists, Lokoja, Kogi State on the first day at work to the tune of N407,000.

City & Crime learnt that the incident happened around 1pm on Saturday when the newly employees, Victor and Victoria suspected to be scammers, withdrew the said amount from their employers’ POS terminal and bank deposits within five hours of resumption.

According to one of their employers, simply identified as Bello, the two persons, Victoria and Victor had earlier sought for employment in their shops, in which they asked them to produce a guarantor to back up their request.

Unfortunately, their employers allowed them to resume last Saturday when the suspects came back to the shops , requesting to start work, while the issue of guarantors and other formalities will be sorted out later.

“Last Monday, the two persons, who gave their names as Victoria and Victor came to our shops and requested to be employed. We told them to produce guarantor, according to the business law, of which they promised to do it shortly.

“On Saturday, they came back again, pleading to be allowed to start work. After much probing, we coincided to their request and allowed them access to all our financial documents, including the terminal and its pin.

“Five hours after resumption, they disappeared from both shops, and abandoned the POS terminal, including all financial documents. Surprisingly, I was sitting on the bench beside the kiosk without even knowing when they left.

“I later got a debit alert of N240,000, withdrawn to an old generation bank from the terminal and my bank deposits,” Bello said.

Equally, the other manager of the second kiosk, Blessing said she got an alert of transaction, but first took it as a credit alert, adding ,on checking, she discovered that N167,000 was withdrawn to the same bank, from both the terminal and bank deposit.

“On rushing to the NUJ centre , I discovered that our employees have left. We have reported the incident to our lawyers and the police authorities. We hope to sort things out with the bank on Monday,” she said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, did not respond to an enquiry sent to him on the incident.