✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime

5 girls charged with prostitution, immoral act in Ekiti

nigerian police
nigerian police
    By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State police command has arraigned five people at a chief magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly soliciting immoral acts in a public place.

The defendants are Oluwatosin Ogundahunsi (30) Achu Jenifer (40), Joy Emmanuel (45), Hellen John (42) and Aminat Abiola (34).

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that on March 6, at about 10pm at Ado-Ekiti, the defendants were soliciting for prostitution, an immoral act.

SPONSOR AD

Inspector Oriyomi noted that the defendants on the same date, time and place within the magisterial district, did conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The prosecutor added that the offence committed was punishable under sections 156(1) and 181(1)(d) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

Counsel to the defendants, Barr Adunni Olanipekun and A. Opaleke, urged the court to grant their clients bail.

Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun, granted them bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till January 28, 2025, for hearing.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories