5 girls charged with prostitution, immoral act in Ekiti

The Ekiti State police command has arraigned five people at a chief magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly soliciting immoral acts in a public place.

The defendants are Oluwatosin Ogundahunsi (30) Achu Jenifer (40), Joy Emmanuel (45), Hellen John (42) and Aminat Abiola (34).

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that on March 6, at about 10pm at Ado-Ekiti, the defendants were soliciting for prostitution, an immoral act.

Inspector Oriyomi noted that the defendants on the same date, time and place within the magisterial district, did conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The prosecutor added that the offence committed was punishable under sections 156(1) and 181(1)(d) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

Counsel to the defendants, Barr Adunni Olanipekun and A. Opaleke, urged the court to grant their clients bail.

Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun, granted them bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till January 28, 2025, for hearing.