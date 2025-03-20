5 farmers killed in Ondo; residents dump bodies at gov’s office

Residents of Ondo State took to the streets on Wednesday morning to protest the killing of five farmers in a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The demonstrators shut down the Alagbaka office of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Akure, expressing their frustration over the recurrent killings of farmers by armed assailants.

Carrying leaves and chanting solidarity songs, the protesters demanded urgent action to curb the insecurity plaguing their communities.

According to eyewitnesses, the five farmers were shot dead overnight during an attack at Aba Oyinbo in Akure North Local Government Area.

Outraged by the development, the protesters stormed the governor’s office, displaying the bodies of the victims.

The demonstration brought vehicular and human movement to a standstill, stranding commuters and motorists along the Akure/Owo Road.

The latest attack came barely two weeks after 14 farmers were killed in similar assaults in the same local government area.

Ondo State has been grappling with increasing cases of banditry and kidnapping, further deepening security concerns in the state.

Meanwhile, former Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have clashed over the state’s security crisis, particularly banditry and kidnapping.

Ajayi, the PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2023 election, criticised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for failing to curb insecurity and urged residents to defend themselves.

He called for the revamping of the Amotekun Corps and the creation of armed forest guards.

In response, APC spokesperson, Steve Otaloro dismissed Ajayi’s claims as politically motivated, stating that insecurity is a national challenge, not unique to Ondo.

He accused Ajayi of fear-mongering and spreading unverified information about security funds, warning that such statements could jeopardise public safety.