5 farmers killed in attack on Ondo community

Gunmen have killed five farmers in a violent attack on the Ajegunle Powerline community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The attack occurred on Tuesday while the farmers were working on their farmland.

One of the survivors, Akinola Olowolafe, confirmed the incident on Thursday, describing how the attackers arrived in a “commando-style” operation before shooting to scare them away.

“They stormed the farmlands around 3 p.m. while we were working. They fired shots and eventually killed five of our people,” Olowolafe said.

He noted that many farmers in the area have now fled their farms out of fear.

He also raised concerns over recurring clashes and the destruction of crops by herdsmen, which have forced many farmers to abandon their land.

Another farmer, Fidelix Daniel, described the attack as a reprisal, stating that herdsmen had been warned not to trespass on farmlands due to their destructive activities.

Daniel called on security agencies, particularly the police and the Amotekun Corps, to take proactive measures to end the recurring attacks and killings in the community.

Confirming the incident, Ondo State Police spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, stated that an investigation had begun.