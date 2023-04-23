5 die, 6 survive in boat mishap in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service on Sunday confirmed the death of five people while six others survived a boat mishap at the Kanwa Dam in…

The service Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone conversation that one Umar Faruk-Dalada, reported the incident, situation reports and where it occurred. He said the incident occurred on April 22, at 05:40 p.m.

“There were 11 persons on the boat, six were rescued alive, while five were rescued in an unconscious state. Names of those that lost their lives in the mishap are Abdulrazak Nabara, 40; Dalha Muktar-Atamma, 40; Mustapha Ibrahim, 45; Umar Isah, 35, and Umar Idris, 35,” he said.

The PRO said the victims were from Fagge in the Fagge Local Government Area of the state. He said that investigations into the boat mishap had commenced and reports would be made available immediately after completion. (NAN)