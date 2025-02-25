5 Dead, 20 Missing as Boat conveying burial guests Capsizes in Delta

At least five people lost their lives, while 20 others are missing after two boats collided and capsized in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The accident, which occurred on Monday evening, involved speedboats carrying passengers returning from a burial.

According to eyewitnesses, most of the passengers were not wearing life jackets when the collision happened.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident, with the command’s spokesperson, Edafe Bright, stating that six survivors who were rescued with injuries and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Warri.

“This is a tragic accident, and we are working with marine units and local divers to locate the missing passengers,” Bright said.

A resident, who gave his name as Emmanuel Okoro, described the scene as chaotic, saying, “People were screaming for help. Some managed to swim to shore, but many others disappeared beneath the water.”

Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities and local volunteers search for the missing victims.