News

5 die, 1 missing as boat capsizes in Delta

Kwara Waterways during the Patigi boat mishap recently
    By Kelvin Meluwa

A boat accident on Bennett Island River in Warri South, Delta State, has left five people dead, while a victim is missing.

It was learnt that the accident, which occurred Monday night, also left six others injured, while 19 persons were rescued.

“At least five persons have been confirmed dead after a boat capsized along the popular Bennet Island River in Warri South Local Government area of Delta State. The accident occurred late Monday night,” an eyewitness said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Command, SP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident in a statement, describing it as unfortunate.

“We can confirm that five persons lost their lives in the mishap, and one individual is still unaccounted for. Six others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment, while 19 passengers were rescued,” he stated.

Edafe further noted that efforts were ongoing to locate the missing person.

He urged boat operators to prioritise safety measures, including the mandatory use of life jackets, to prevent future tragedies.

“We cannot overemphasise the importance of safety precautions. Passengers and operators must adhere strictly to these guidelines,” he added.

