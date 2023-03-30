5 burnt to death in Bauchi

Bauchi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of five people who were burnt beyond recognition during a fatal…

Bauchi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of five people who were burnt beyond recognition during a fatal crash at the Panshanu village on the ever-busy Bauchi-Jos Expressway.

The crash according to a report from Zebra 30, FRSC Toro-Magaman Gumau occurred yesterday at 6:25am.

The crash involved a Toyota Hiace with registration number KGG 26 LG and a Peugeot Boxer J5 without a registration number, both used for commercial purposes.

Five male adults were involved in the crash and all died as they were burnt beyond recognition due to the fire that engulfed the vehicles following a tyre burst as well as loss of control.

The burnt corpses and the vehicles were handed over to Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Toro Division as reported by DRC CS Kangtun, OC, Zebra for the unit commander on behalf of FRSC Bauchi State Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi.