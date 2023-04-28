5 arrested over electricity cable theft

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five vandals over alleged theft of electricity cables worth millions of naira. The police described the…

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five vandals over alleged theft of electricity cables worth millions of naira.

The police described the suspects as members of a syndicate behind series of vandalization of public installations within the metropolis.

Those arrested, according to the police, are Ukah Gabriel, 29, Emmanuel Ajikula, 29, Athanisus Lornumbe, 28, Titus Akuha, 18 and Felix Lornumbe, 27.

The Lagos State police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrests, saying that the suspects were nabbed by operatives of Alausa Division in Ikeja.