4th National U-17 cricket finals begins in Abuja

The finals of the 4th PwC National U-17 Cricket Championship bowls off at the Cricket Oval of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja with representatives of six geo-political zones slugging it out in a fierce competition.

The event powered by the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) in collaboration with the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is geared towards growing and developing the game of cricket at the grassroots across Nigeria.

Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday in Abuja ahead of the finals for the U17 boys and girls kicking off on April 13 to Sunday, April 16, 2023, the NCF President, Uyi Akpata, who was represented by the NCF’s secretary-generation, Mr Taiwo Orris, said: “What we are doing today is very important to the Federation because this partnership has not only take us to where it has taken us a Federation, but for more importantly it has taken these young boys and girls off the streets, helping them to find means of livelihood through sport which is part of the goals of the government.

Representative of PwC, Tolu Adeleke, reiterated his organisation’s commitment to continuous sponsorship of the championship, saying the championship aligned with PwC’s core value of problem solving.

“We are happy to be part of cricket development in Nigeria focusing on young talents,” Adekele said.

No fewer than 800 players participated in the championship at the zonal levels across six centres.