4th Batch of NIS/LSFA grassroots coaches training set to begin

The National Institute for Sports (NIS), in collaboration with the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA), is set to commence the fourth batch of its grassroots football coaching training in Lagos. The program, which began last year, aims to enhance the skills of grassroots coaches and improve football development in the state.
According to LSFA Chairman, Hajji Gafar Liameed, the success of the first three batches has generated greater awareness and increased interest in the initiative. “We are set to resume the next batch on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the National Institute for Sports, Lagos. Many coaches now recognize the value of this program, and Lagos continues to set the pace for others to follow,” he said.
More than 100 coaches registered for the training, but only 100 will be admitted to maintain the high standards established in previous sessions. Liameed expressed appreciation to NIS Director-General, Professor Olawale Moronkola, for his commitment to the program.
The training is designed to equip grassroots coaches with modern football coaching techniques. Notable coaches, including former Super Eagles assistant coach Fatai Amoo, Nduka Ugbade, Peter Nieketien, and James Adesina, will serve as resource persons.
Professor Moronkola emphasized that the overwhelming response from coaches has encouraged NIS to consider expanding the program to other states across the country.
