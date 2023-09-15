$4m needed to replace two transformers destroyed by fire – TCN MD

Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engineer Sule Abdulaziz, says engineers have resumed work at the TCN…

Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engineer Sule Abdulaziz, says engineers have resumed work at the TCN power station gutted by early morning fire in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State on Friday.

The TCN MD, who was at the power station on Friday to access the level of damage done to the power station, said two states, Kebbi and Sokoto, were affected.

He said based on the temporary arrangement being made by the company, it might take two weeks for engineers to fix the damaged power station and restore light to the two states.

He said before then, the company planned to feed Sokoto from the power station at Talata Mafara while Kebbi would be fed from Sokoto.

He added that in two weeks, the company planned to feed Kebbi from the transformer assigned to Niger Republic.

To replace two major transformers, MVA 90 and MVA 60 that were destroyed by the fire, Abdulaziz said the TCN would need $4m.

He said the company could still not immediately ascertain what caused the fire, but it had engaged experts to investigate and find out what caused it.

While at the Emir Gwandu’s place in Birnin Kebbi, the MD assured the emir that power would return to the state in no time.

He said he and his management team would expedite action on the replacement of the damaged transformers at the power house.

The Emir, Alhaji Illiyasu Bashir, in his response urged the TCN to restore power to the state and ease suffering of the people.

“No nation survives without light. It’s hopeless when there is no light. Do everything within a short time to take our people out of darkness,” the emir said.

