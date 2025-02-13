49 years on, Murtala’s legacy remains strong – Sarkin Fadan Kano

The history of Nigeria would be incomplete without mentioning the assassination of former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, who ruled the country from July 30, 1975, until his tragic assassination on February 13, 1976.

Despite his brief tenure, Murtala left behind a legacy that continues to shape Nigeria’s governance and development.

Reflecting on Murtala’s impact, Sarkin Fadan Kano, Alhaji Ado Kurawa, a traditional ruler and relative of the late leader, described him as a selfless visionary.

According to the 97-year-old District Head of Tarauni Local Government Area, Murtala’s most significant contribution was establishing Abuja as Nigeria’s new capital, a decision that reshaped the nation’s urban development.

“Murtala was born in 1938, and I am 10 years older than him. His first major action as Head of State was the establishment of Abuja as Nigeria’s new capital.

“Without that decision, our country would have taken a different path. Unfortunately, this move contributed to his assassination. Nigerians should always pray for his soul because he served the nation with dedication, fairness and integrity,” Kurawa said.

He further revealed that, at the time of his death, Murtala had less than N7,000 in his bank account, a testament to his selflessness and commitment to national service.

“Murtala was a deeply religious man. Even during his time as ADC to the Western Region’s sole administrator, Dr Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi, he would excuse himself to observe the Maghrib and Isha’i prayers in the congregation. This earned him great respect, even among his senior officers,” Kurawa added.

Murtala’s tenure, though brief, set the stage for Nigeria’s return to civilian rule. Within just 200 days in office, he initiated plans for a democratic transition by October 1979, established a 50-member constitution drafting committee led by Chief Rotimi Williams, and created seven additional states.

He also commissioned Justice Akintola Aguda’s committee to develop a suitable new capital to replace the increasingly congested Lagos.

His life was cut short on February 13, 1976, when he was assassinated, and he was laid to rest in Kano.

To honour his legacy, numerous institutions, roads, and landmarks across Nigeria have been named after him.

In his hometown of Kano, Murtala Muhammed Mosque, Murtala Muhammed Hospital, Gidan Murtala, and Murtala Muhammed Library all bear his name.

Nationally, several roads and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos serve as lasting tributes.

Aminu Bala Bello, a Kano-based historian, noted that Murtala’s immense popularity has led many Nigerians to name their children after him.

Also, his image on the N20 banknote symbolises his enduring place in the nation’s history, he added.

“Murtala Muhammed was not just a Head of State-he was a true national leader whose legacy will never be forgotten,” Bello said.