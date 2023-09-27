482 MDAs, 33 states score low on Transparency Index

About 482 ministries, departments and agencies of government scored low in the latest Transparency and Integrity Index report for 2023, Daily Trust findings have shown. …

About 482 ministries, departments and agencies of government scored low in the latest Transparency and Integrity Index report for 2023, Daily Trust findings have shown.

The Development Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria emerged as top three organisations in the 2023 Transparency and Integrity Index ranking for MDAs.

The DBN scored 73.26; NIPC, 63.33 and CBN, 59.76.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and the National Pension Commission were ranked among the top seven agencies.

Analysis of the report also revealed that 33 states scored below 50.

Ekiti, Kaduna and Ondo States were ranked top three with 68.32, 59.76 and 53.75 respectively.

The least performing states, according to the report, were Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom with 32.31 and 29.67 respectively.

The ranking was carried out by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch and the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the presentation of the report titled ‘Proactive Disclosure, Access to Information and Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria’, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said access to information empowers citizens to request and access government-held information.

