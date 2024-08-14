480,000 vulnerable people in Borno to get drugs, nutrition commodities – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says over 484,000 vulnerable people will be reached during the lean season with drugs and nutrition commodities in Borno state.…

WHO Country Representative, Dr. Walter Mulombo, stated this on Tuesday in Maiduguri, while donating essential medical and nutrition commodities to Borno State Government.

He said 3,200 children under five years of age with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and medical complications under admission at the stabilization centres in the state will also be provided with the kits.

Mulombo, represented by team lead, World Health Emergency, Dr Ann Fortin, explained that the services will target population in security-compromised locations with limited access to healthcare centres.

“The current donation targets explicitly reaching over 484,740 vulnerable populations, especially those in security-compromised locations with limited access to healthcare services and over 3,200 children under 5 with SAM and medical complications under admission at the stabilization centres in Borno will be provided high-quality treatment services utilizing these SAM kits,” he said.

He said WHO, in 2023, had supported the state government in reaching over 1.6 million vulnerable populations, including children between 0 -59 months, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and adolescent girls with critical interventions.

Daily Trust reports that items donated include life-saving medicines, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies for treating and preventing malnutrition and common childhood illnesses.